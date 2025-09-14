Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath concludes visit to Geneva, reaffirms Sri Lankas commitment to domestic reconciliation

September 14, 2025   08:28 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath concluded his visit to Geneva where he addressed the 60th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on September 8, 2025, delivering the Government statement during the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka. 

Minister Herath reiterated Sri Lanka’s commitment to achieving reconciliation through domestic processes and outlining the measures already taken by the Government for transformation to advance the rights and well-being of all Sri Lankans, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said. 

The Foreign Minister further reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s opposition to externally imposed mechanisms.  

The Minister also met the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk where the discussion focused around the cooperation and assistance that the UN can provide to the Government in taking forward the measures undertaken within the country to promote and protect human rights. In this regard the need to address all human rights, including the economic, social civil and political rights, of all Sri Lankans, was emphasized.  

Minister Herath provided further updates on issues referred to in his statement to the Council, reiterating the need for time and space for the Government to carry them through to completion, the statement added. 

High Commissioner Volker Türk expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity to visit Sri Lanka and the facilitation provided by the Government and further underlined the historic opportunity the Government has to bring about lasting reconciliation in the country. 

Minister Herath also met with the President of the Human Rights Council Ambassador Jürg Lauber of Switzerland, who welcomed the Minister’s visit as a symbol of high-level political engagement with the Council. Interacting with a large number of Ambassadors from like-minded countries who spoke in support of Sri Lanka during the Interactive Dialogue Minister Herath expressed Sri Lanka’s appreciation for their continued support and solidarity.   

 

