Health Minister announces launch of 100 Community Health Centres this year

Health Minister announces launch of 100 Community Health Centres this year

September 14, 2025   09:59 am

Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has announced that a series of community health centres will soon be launched to provide early diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care, as well as referrals to hospitals for further treatment. These centres aim to bring healthcare services closer to the public.

Accordingly, starting from September 26, ten health centres will be opened as part of a pilot project across five districts, Minister Nalinda stated.

He shared these plans while participating in the “Aarogya” mobile wellness programme held in the Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat Division of Ratnapura District.

He added that during this year, foundations will be laid for 100 new health centres, and over the next three years, 1000 wellness centres are expected to cover the population.

Highlighting the current challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Minister said that the Aarogya wellness centres aim to protect the public by providing regular treatments.

He also noted that, although many people attend screenings for NCDs, only a small fraction proceed to receive treatment, which limits continuous care.

Further, Minister Jayatissa emphasized the need to address issues such as nutrition and mental health, particularly as projections indicate that 25% of the population will be elderly in the coming years. He added that mobile clinics will be extensively deployed at the village level to ensure wider accessibility and preventive care.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki (English)

President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki (English)

Army deserter who shot dead 4 persons last month arrested by STF (English)

Army deserter who shot dead 4 persons last month arrested by STF (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-09-13

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-09-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals (English)

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals (English)