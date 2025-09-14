Health Minister announces launch of 100 Community Health Centres this year

Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has announced that a series of community health centres will soon be launched to provide early diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care, as well as referrals to hospitals for further treatment. These centres aim to bring healthcare services closer to the public.

Accordingly, starting from September 26, ten health centres will be opened as part of a pilot project across five districts, Minister Nalinda stated.

He shared these plans while participating in the “Aarogya” mobile wellness programme held in the Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat Division of Ratnapura District.

He added that during this year, foundations will be laid for 100 new health centres, and over the next three years, 1000 wellness centres are expected to cover the population.

Highlighting the current challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Minister said that the Aarogya wellness centres aim to protect the public by providing regular treatments.

He also noted that, although many people attend screenings for NCDs, only a small fraction proceed to receive treatment, which limits continuous care.

Further, Minister Jayatissa emphasized the need to address issues such as nutrition and mental health, particularly as projections indicate that 25% of the population will be elderly in the coming years. He added that mobile clinics will be extensively deployed at the village level to ensure wider accessibility and preventive care.