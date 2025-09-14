Legal action against 900 individuals for selling rice above MRP

Nearly 3,000 raids related to rice have been conducted so far this year by the Consumer Affairs Authority.

The Authority stated that a total of around 3,000 raids have been carried out involving various offenses related to rice, including selling rice at high prices, hoarding rice stocks, and selling rice that is unsuitable for consumption.

The Authority further mentioned that over 1,000 of these raids were related to the sale of rice for a higher price than the maximum retail prices announced by the government, and legal action has been taken against more than 900 individuals, producing them before courts.

The Consumer Affairs Authority noted that if a trader is found guilty of selling rice at above maximum retail prices, they may be fined between Rs. 100,000 and Rs. 500,000, or face up to 5 months in prison—or both penalties can be imposed.

Moreover, if a private company is found guilty, a fine ranging from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 5 million can be imposed.

If found guilty of hoarding rice, the individual or company may be subject to a fine, imprisonment, or both. Additionally, the stock in question may be confiscated by the state under the provisions of the Authority’s Act.

The Authority also stated that, under the Act, for repeat offenses, court has the power to double the minimum fine and impose a prison sentence of up to one year.