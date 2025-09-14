Woman dies in Weligama accident

A woman has died in a road accident that occurred in the Denipitiya junction area, Weligama, police stated.

The accident occurred when a lorry traveling from Weligama towards Akuressa collided with a motorcycle heading from the opposite direction.

The female motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and died upon being admitted to the Walana Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 33-year-old woman residing in Nidangala, Denipitiya.

The driver of the lorry involved in the accident has been taken into custody.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Weligama Police.