Woman dies in Weligama accident
September 14, 2025 11:54 am
A woman has died in a road accident that occurred in the Denipitiya junction area, Weligama, police stated.
The accident occurred when a lorry traveling from Weligama towards Akuressa collided with a motorcycle heading from the opposite direction.
The female motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and died upon being admitted to the Walana Hospital.
The deceased has been identified as a 33-year-old woman residing in Nidangala, Denipitiya.
The driver of the lorry involved in the accident has been taken into custody.
Further investigations are being carried out by the Weligama Police.