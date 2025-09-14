White House wants $58 million security boost after Kirk shooting

White House wants $58 million security boost after Kirk shooting

September 14, 2025   12:09 pm

The Trump administration is asking Congress for an extra $58 million to bolster security for the executive and judicial branches following the fatal shooting of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, according to a White House official.

The request to include the extra funding in an upcoming stopgap bill comes ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline when the current federal spending law runs out. Punchbowl News first reported on the funding request.

The administration also signaled support for expanding resources to safeguard lawmakers, though it left the specifics of that decision to the legislative branch, the outlet reported.

Kirk’s shooting at a university event in Utah this week has raised new fears about the safety of public officials, particularly after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during the presidential campaign last year.

Republicans are pushing for a short-term spending bill to keep the government open next month, but have so far rejected demands from Democrats to include health-care provisions in any extension. Republicans will need to secure votes from Democrats to pass a spending measure. 

That sets up a showdown over expiring Obamacare subsidies and other health-care funding priorities, with Democrats vowing to block any measure that ignores them and some moderate Republicans signaling openness to a deal to avoid steep premium hikes for millions of Americans.

-Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki (English)

President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki (English)

Army deserter who shot dead 4 persons last month arrested by STF (English)

Army deserter who shot dead 4 persons last month arrested by STF (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-09-13

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-09-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals (English)

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals (English)