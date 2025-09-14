Suspect arrested over murder of mother and son in Karandeniya

A suspect has been arrested over the murder of a mother and her son in Kotawela, Karandeniya on September 11, police stated.

He was apprehended along with a sharp weapon by the Karandeniya Police.

The arrested individual is a resident of a neighboring house of the victims.

According to police, he is involved in illegal liquor trafficking and also has ongoing court cases related to assault and intimidation of area residents.

The bodies of the deceased have already been handed over to their relatives, and their final rites are scheduled to take place later today.