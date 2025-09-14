Staff member arrested at BIA with Rs. 210 million worth of gold biscuits

September 14, 2025   12:20 pm

A staff member of Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka (AASL) has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), while attempting to smuggle over Rs. 210 million worth of gold biscuits, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The 54-year-old individual was apprehended at the staff exit gate of the BIA while in possession of 5.94kg of 24k gold biscuits.

The stock of gold was found while concealed in his socks.

Further investigations are underway.

