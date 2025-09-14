Headless, limbless body found washed ashore on Mudukatuwa beach

Headless, limbless body found washed ashore on Mudukatuwa beach

September 14, 2025   12:51 pm

Marawila Police have launched an investigation following a complaint received regarding a body that had washed ashore on the Mudukatuwa beach in Marawila.

According to police, the body was missing the head, both arms, and legs, and only a part of the torso remained, which was dressed in blue shorts.

Police suspect that the body may belong to a male individual.

However, the Acting Magistrate of Marawila is scheduled to conduct the initial inquiry, and further investigations are being carried out by the Marawila Police.

