Tourist arrivals in September top 52,000

A total of 52,246 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in September, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 14,300 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 27.4%. Furthermore, 4,092 persons from the United Kingdom, 3,488 from Germany, 2,796 from China and 2,603 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of September.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,618,769 with the release of the latest figures for September.

Among them, 339,895 individuals are from India, 155,233 from the UK and 119,132 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.