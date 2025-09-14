631 individuals arrested during special island-wide police raids

A total of 631 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (13).

As part of the operation, 25,774 persons were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 22 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 332 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 36 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 21 reckless drivers and 3,673 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.