72 dead in Nepal protests, victims declared Martyrs, families to get relief

Sushila Karki formally assumed office as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Sunday, declaring those killed during the Gen Z protests as “martyrs” and announcing Rs 1 million in relief for each victim’s family, according to local media reports.

Karki, a former Chief Justice, was sworn in on Friday by President Ramchandra Paudel after growing demands from the Gen Z movement.

She took charge two days later, beginning her tenure by paying tribute at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Lainchaur on Sunday morning before proceeding to Singha Durbar. She commenced her official duties from the Home Ministry’s building, as the Prime Minister’s Office had been shifted there following the arson attack on Tuesday that damaged the main complex.

One of her first decisions was to extend immediate relief to victims of last week’s violent demonstrations.

Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal confirmed that those killed during the protests would be recognised as martyrs, with their families receiving financial support of Rs 1 million each.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the government has also ensured free medical treatment for 134 injured protesters and 57 injured police personnel.

Ministries have been directed to prepare comprehensive reports detailing the damages sustained during the protests, The Himalayan Times reported.

The protests, which escalated into widespread unrest, have claimed 72 lives so far, including 59 demonstrators, 10 inmates, and three police officers, according to local media accounts.

Meanwhile, President Paudel, addressing the nation on Saturday, urged all sides to cooperate in successfully conducting the House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5 next year.

His remarks came amid growing criticism from major political parties following the dissolution of the lower house at midnight on Friday, a move widely seen as meeting one of the Gen Z movement’s key demands.

Protesters had insisted that the existing parliament was mired in corruption and incapable of genuine reform.

Acting on Karki’s recommendation, the lower house was dissolved, marking its premature end after being formed in 2022. Paudel described the dissolution as a difficult but necessary step that preserved the Constitution, the parliamentary system, and Nepal’s federal democratic republic.

“A peaceful way-out has been achieved in an extremely difficult and frightening situation,” he said, adding that it was an opportunity “made possible because of tactful intervention.”

However, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from political circles. On Saturday, eight political parties represented in the now-dissolved House issued a joint statement condemning the move as unconstitutional.

“It is against Article 76 (7) of the Constitution, precedents set by the Supreme Court, and constitutional tradition. Such unconstitutional action cannot be acceptable for us,” the statement read.

