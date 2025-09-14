Presidents Fund which benefited only a limited group has now become a public fund  PM Harini

Presidents Fund which benefited only a limited group has now become a public fund  PM Harini

September 14, 2025   04:18 pm

The President’s Fund, which previously benefited only a limited group, has now become a public fund, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated.

While addressing an event in Kandy today, the Prime Minister said the year, a portion of the fund has been allocated for education, and the recognition of students who excelled at the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is one of the unique initiatives carried out through it.

She also noted that the main objective of education policies is to ensure quality education that nurtures a developed, humane, and responsible citizenry.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya made these remarks at the recognition and scholarship award ceremony for the G.C.E. (A/L) examination toppers of the 2023/2024 academic year, held at the Kandy District Secretariat today (14).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.14

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.14

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.14

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki (English)

President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki (English)

Army deserter who shot dead 4 persons last month arrested by STF (English)

Army deserter who shot dead 4 persons last month arrested by STF (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-09-13

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-09-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)