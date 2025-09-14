The President’s Fund, which previously benefited only a limited group, has now become a public fund, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated.

While addressing an event in Kandy today, the Prime Minister said the year, a portion of the fund has been allocated for education, and the recognition of students who excelled at the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is one of the unique initiatives carried out through it.

She also noted that the main objective of education policies is to ensure quality education that nurtures a developed, humane, and responsible citizenry.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya made these remarks at the recognition and scholarship award ceremony for the G.C.E. (A/L) examination toppers of the 2023/2024 academic year, held at the Kandy District Secretariat today (14).