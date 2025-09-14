Another close associate of Backhoe Saman arrested

Another close associate of Backhoe Saman arrested

September 14, 2025   04:47 pm

Another close associate of organized criminal gang member ‘Backhoe Saman’, who is currently in custody and being interrogated has been arrested in Sooriyawewa today (14), police stated.

Officers from the Tangalle Crimes Investigation Division arrested the 39-year-old suspect.

Police found a foreign-manufactured revolver, 40 live ammunition and 250 grams of heroin in his possession.

The suspect has been handed over to the Sooriyawewa Police.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.

 

