Govt urged to provide solution to shortage of Keeri Samba

September 14, 2025   09:38 pm

Rice wholesalers in Pettah say that they are refraining from selling Keeri Samba rice because rice producers are supplying it to them at a price exceeding the control price of Rs. 260.

In view of this situation, retailers are also refraining from selling Keeri Samba rice.

Therefore, the United Rice Producers’ Association says it is requesting the government to remove the maximum retail price imposed on Samba and Keeri Samba rice.

However, the Sri Lanka Small and Medium Scale Paddy Mill Owners’ Association is requesting that no steps be taken to remove the maximum retail price of rice as they claim that large-scale rice mill owners are trying to create an artificial shortage of rice and gain profits.

Meanwhile, the National Farmers’ Union says that the government should intervene immediately and provide solutions to this issue.

