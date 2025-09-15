Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand under Presidents patronage today

September 15, 2025   07:02 am

The renovation of the Pettah Central Bus Stand is scheduled to commence this morning (15) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Constructed in 1964, the Pettah Central Bus Stand is set to undergo a complete renovation after six decades. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 424 million.

The renovation plan includes the installation of new restrooms, information and communication centers, upgraded security systems, and several other modern facilities. 

The work will be carried out by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), said Ada Derana reporter.

Meanwhile, renovation work at the Maradana Railway Station in Colombo is also scheduled to commence today under the ‘Dream Destination’ program, implemented as part of the Clean Sri Lanka Project.

According to officials, the renovations at the Maradana Railway Station will be conducted in a manner that preserves its historical significance and architectural character.

