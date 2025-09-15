Local Govt. Week to commence today with City of Renaissance theme

Local Govt. Week to commence today with City of Renaissance theme

September 15, 2025   07:16 am

The Local Government Week, aimed at creating a “City of Renaissance,” is set to commence today (15).

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has announced that the program will be implemented across the entire island from today until September 21.

The objective of the initiative is to develop an environment that addresses the daily needs of communities, safeguards the living environment, and promotes a vision for future urban development, said Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government, P. Ruwan Senarath.

Deputy Minister Senarath further elaborated:

“We are launching the Local Government Week with the overarching theme of a ‘City of Renaissance’. All local government institutions have been invited to participate in this ongoing program, led by the Ministry of Public Administration and Local Government, to create a city that meets the daily needs of communities, preserves the living environment, and secures a sustainable vision for the future.”

