CEB workers to intensify strike action effective today

All trade unions of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have announced that they will intensify their strike action against the proposed division of the CEB into four parts, effective today (15).

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU), along with other affiliated unions, had initially decided to implement the strike in three phases.

The first phase was initiated as a ‘work-to-rule’ trade union action.

Although 11 days have passed since the strike commenced on September 4, the CEB Engineers’ Union stated that the authorities have so far failed to engage in discussions to resolve their concerns.

The union further stated that it will make an announcement regarding the next phase and potential intensification of the strike following trade union discussions scheduled for this afternoon.