Group arrested for illegal excavation of artifacts in two areas

Group arrested for illegal excavation of artifacts in two areas

September 15, 2025   08:07 am

The police have arrested a group of individuals involved in the illegal excavation of artifacts at two separate locations in the country.

During a raid conducted last evening (14) in the Madipola area under the Galewela Police Division, based on information received by officers from the Galewela Police Station, a total of seven suspects were apprehended while carrying out excavation activities. 

Several excavation tools and sacrificial objects used in the illegal operations were also seized, police stated.

The arrested suspects are residents of Madipola, Welikanda, Millawana, Damminna, and Dehiattakandiya areas, aged between 28 and 58 years.

Meanwhile, a separate raid was carried out last evening in the Nawagiriyawa area under the Bandaraduwa Police Division, following a tip-off received by officers from the Bandaraduwa Police Station. 

A 63-year-old resident of Nawagiriyawa, Gonagolla, was arrested while conducting illegal excavation of artifacts. 

Excavation equipment and sacrificial objects were also confiscated during this operation, said police.

The police confirmed that investigations are ongoing and further legal action will be taken against the arrested individuals for conducting illegal excavations and attempting to retrieve antiquities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tourist arrivals in September top 52,000 (English)

Tourist arrivals in September top 52,000 (English)

Tourist arrivals in September top 52,000 (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the mindset required for entrepreneurship and its true essence (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the mindset required for entrepreneurship and its true essence (English)

Tests confirm substance found in Middeniya contained chemicals used for production of 'ICE' (English)

Tests confirm substance found in Middeniya contained chemicals used for production of 'ICE' (English)

President's Fund which benefited only a limited group has now become a public fund  PM Harini (English)

President's Fund which benefited only a limited group has now become a public fund  PM Harini (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.14

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.14

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki (English)

President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki (English)

Army deserter who shot dead 4 persons last month arrested by STF (English)

Army deserter who shot dead 4 persons last month arrested by STF (English)