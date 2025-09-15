Group arrested for illegal excavation of artifacts in two areas

The police have arrested a group of individuals involved in the illegal excavation of artifacts at two separate locations in the country.

During a raid conducted last evening (14) in the Madipola area under the Galewela Police Division, based on information received by officers from the Galewela Police Station, a total of seven suspects were apprehended while carrying out excavation activities.

Several excavation tools and sacrificial objects used in the illegal operations were also seized, police stated.

The arrested suspects are residents of Madipola, Welikanda, Millawana, Damminna, and Dehiattakandiya areas, aged between 28 and 58 years.

Meanwhile, a separate raid was carried out last evening in the Nawagiriyawa area under the Bandaraduwa Police Division, following a tip-off received by officers from the Bandaraduwa Police Station.

A 63-year-old resident of Nawagiriyawa, Gonagolla, was arrested while conducting illegal excavation of artifacts.

Excavation equipment and sacrificial objects were also confiscated during this operation, said police.

The police confirmed that investigations are ongoing and further legal action will be taken against the arrested individuals for conducting illegal excavations and attempting to retrieve antiquities.