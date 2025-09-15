11-year old boy drowns in Dewahuwa Reservoir

September 15, 2025   09:23 am

An 11-year-old boy has reportedly drowned while bathing in the Dewahuwa Reservoir in the Galewela area, police said.

The deceased was a resident of Dewahuwa, Galewela. 

The child had gone to bathe in the reservoir with his father and relatives when he was swept under by strong currents and went missing, police said.

Relatives and residents of that area later retrieved the child from the water and rushed him to the Galewela Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead..

