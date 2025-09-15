The inauguration ceremony for the renovation of the Pettah Central Bus Stand has officially commenced this morning (15).

The event was graced by by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The long-awaited project marks the first major upgrade to the facility since its construction in 1964. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 424 million.

As part of the renovation, modern facilities will be introduced, including new restrooms, information and communication stations, enhanced security systems, and several other improvements aimed at upgrading the overall infrastructure of the bus stand.

