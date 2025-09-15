Former army soldier arrested with elephant tusks in Moragoda

A retired army soldier was arrested while in possession of a pair of elephant tusks during an operation conducted by officers at the Moragoda Police Station.

The suspect is a 46-year-old retired army soldier from Halmillawewa, Police said.

Following a tip-off received by the Moragoda Police, the pair of elephant tusks were found during an operation conducted in the Halmillawewa area of Moragoda.

The tusks, each about one foot in length, were discovered carefully concealed under a pile of rubble in a paddy field belonging to the suspect, police said.

The pair of elephant tusks were taken into custody by the police and the suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kahatagasdigiliya Magistrate’s Court today (15).