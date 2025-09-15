Case against former Minister Keheliya and family members adjourned

Case against former Minister Keheliya and family members adjourned

September 15, 2025   12:12 pm

The Colombo High Court today (15) ordered the case filed against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, three daughters, and son-in-law, over allegations of illegally acquired assets, to be recalled on October 01.

High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne issued the order when the case was taken up before court today, said Ada Derana reporter. 

During proceedings, the prosecution handed over several documents, previously requested by the defendants for the trial, in open court.

The judge further directed the defendants to notify the court within two weeks if they required any additional documents and fixed the case to be recalled on October 01.

According to the charge sheet, the defendants are accused of committing offences under the Sri Lanka Penal Code by unlawfully acquiring assets during the period between August 13, 2020, and June 24, 2024, while serving in the Ministry of Mass Media and Health.

The indictments have been filed against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshani Epa, his daughters Chamithree Jayanika Rambukwella, Chandula Ramali Rambukwella, and Amali Nayanika Rambukwella, as well as his son-in-law, Isuru Pulasthi Bandara Polgasdeniya.

