The government’s objective is to reduce the number of people imprisoned in the country, the Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara says.

He made these remarks while participating in the 27th Prisoners’ Day ceremony held recently.

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that the service provided by the Prisoners’ Welfare Association for inmates in prisons is commendable.

He further highlighted the severe issue of prison overcrowding and stressed that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the necessary facilities to address this problem.

The Minister emphasized that it is extremely important to reduce the number of people imprisoned and to create facilities that protect the human rights of all those imprisoned.

“All people are equal before the law, and as a government, we are committed to upholding the supremacy of the rule of law and building a country based on equality,” Minister Nanayakkara stated.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with Prisoner Welfare Day, arrangements have been made to organize spiritual, sports, health, cultural and legal counseling programs for prisoners across all 28 prisons in the island.

During the event, scholarships were awarded to the children of prisoners, equipment was provided to self-employed inmates, and also Prisoner Day flags were adorned.