Govt aims to build independent and people-oriented police service - PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that it is the Government’s expectation to transform the Police Service into an independent, efficient, friendly, and people-oriented service.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the 84th Police Inter-Divisional Athletics meets held on 14 September at the Field Force Headquarters, Colombo, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

At the 84th Police Inter-Divisional Athletics Meets, the award for the Best Female Athlete was presented to Sachithra Jayakanthan of the Criminal Investigation Division, while the awards for the Best Male Athletes were presented to T.G.S. Wijethunga, A.M.N. Perera, and Hemantha.

The Prime Minister’s Challenge Trophy for Overall Runner-Up was presented by the Prime Minister to the Criminal Investigation Department and the President’s Challenge Trophy for Overall Championship to the Special Task Force, the statement said.

Addressing further the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated,

“Sports are not only important for participation and victory but also for building a healthy, disciplined, and intelligent society.

Victory, prestige, and pride are achieved through sports, while participating in sports builds a healthy nation, fostering disciplined, strong personalities with higher mental attitudes.

For a service like the police, which works closely with the public, maintaining discipline, integrity, and a positive mindset is extremely important.

Therefore, the Police Inter-Divisional Athletics meet contributes not only to producing national-level athletes but also to enhancing your professional dignity and value.

Although Sri Lanka, a country of broken dreams, still possesses much potential in sports, I must emphasize that Sri Lanka’s position in the international sporting sector remains far behind.

In the past, our nation’s cricket reached a notable level, but in recent history, cricket has faced certain setbacks.

It is the goal of our Government to implement a sports and physical well-being policy capable of bringing honor and pride to the nation, as well as creating a healthy and disciplined citizenry.

I also wish to take this opportunity to share some thoughts regarding the Police Service.

In maintaining law and order and peace in the country, the police play a vital role as the institution closest to the people.

One of the most significant factors reflecting the rule of law in society is the independent and efficient functioning of the police.

However, the prevailing public perception of the Sri Lanka Police is that it is an institution where services cannot be obtained without political or social connections, or financial contributions. It is of utmost importance to change this perception through your discipline, adherence to the law, and fair discharge of duties.

Furthermore, certain police officers have suffered due to political interference or lack of proper recognition.

The present Government will in no way exert undue influence on your service or interfere in your duties. Therefore, you have a historic opportunity to build public trust by enforcing the law independently and fairly for all.

The Government’s goal is to transform the Police Service into an independent, efficient, friendly, and people-oriented service.

In order to achieve this goal, it is important to remember that the discipline, patience, unity, and mental focus you gain from sports are crucial in shaping your profession into one respected by society and trusted by the people. Therefore, I urge you to dedicate yourselves to building a disciplined and independent Police Service that has earned the confidence of the public.”

The event was attended by the Minister of Public Defense and parliamentary affairs Ananda Wijayapala, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage, Deputy Minister of Public Defense and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala, Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sugath Thilakaratne, Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Defense Ravi Seneviratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Aruna Bandara, Chairman of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption Attorney-at-Law Ranga Dissanayake, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, senior police officers, officers representing police stations across the island, athletes, and participants.