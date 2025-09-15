Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL

The newly issued Rs. 2000 commemorative currency note, released on 29 August 2025 to mark its 75th anniversary, will be gradually introduced into the banking system, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has announced.

Licensed Commercial Banks are currently calibrating their cash-handling machines to accept and dispense the new note. The CBSL stated that the note will be released into circulation in line with the progress of this process.

The Central Bank requested the cooperation of the public during the transition and assured that the new currency note will be seamlessly accommodated in all banking channels once the calibration process is concluded.

For further information, the public has been requested to contact the CBSL Currency Department, visit the official website, or follow CBSL’s verified social media platforms.