Another suspected Ice production facility uncovered in Hambantota

Another house believed to have been used by underworld figures ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ and ‘Kudu Nilanga’ for manufacturing the drug ‘Ice’ has been uncovered in Mayurapura, Hambantota by the Kalutara District Crimes Division.

The house in question has been discovered following a revelation made by ‘Embilipitiya Suranga,’ a close associate of ‘Kudu Nilanga,’ after he was arrested by the Kalutara District Crime Division, police said.

He had revealed a 20-year-old resident of Kiriyagolla, Wellawaya, named ‘Sampath Bandara’ and the suspect was arrested with ice drugs in Arukgoda, Panadura.

The suspect has then disclosed details about the Mayurapura house where narcotics were allegedly being manufactured and informed police that he was present at the location during the production of the drugs, police said.

The suspect reportedly said that three Iranians were involved in the manufacturing of ‘Ice’ in the house and later sold about 14 kilograms of the drug to Kehelbaddara Padme’s party.

The suspect also revealed that the three Iranians have now fled the country.

During the search of the house, police recovered 52 liters of chemicals suspected to have been used in the production of ‘Ice,’ police stated.

One of the rooms had been set up as a laboratory and the items found in it included four white iron caldrons, six plastic buckets and several other items suspected of being used in the production of narcotics.

A vehicle suspected of being used to transport the manufactured ‘Ice’ has also been taken into police custody. Investigations have revealed that it is registered in the name of an organized criminal residing abroad and had previously been taken into police custody while a police officer was transporting drugs and was later released.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (15) and further investigations are being conducted by the Kalutara District Crimes Division.

On September 5, authorities uncovered a consignment of chemical substances approximately 50,000 kilograms at a residence in Thalawa, Middeniya, which are said to be used for the production of ‘Ice’.

The National Dangerous Drugs Control Board, which examined the samples, stated that 17 out of 20 samples taken were confirmed to contain chemicals used to make the drug ice.

Accordingly, the report of the board revealed that 17 out of the 20 samples from Middeniya were found to contain chemicals used to produce ‘Ice’ or’Methamphetamine’.