No revision in controlled prices despite rice shortage: CAA

The Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), Hemanta Samarakoon says the CAA has received information regarding the shortage of rice in the market.

The CAA Chairman expressing his views regarding the ongoing shortage of Keeri Samba and Samba rice in the country said through the issuance of a gazette notification, the government has set a controlled price for rice, and if rice is being sold at prices exceeding that limit, the Authority will take necessary legal action under the existing laws.

Due to this, he urged all stakeholders to carry out rice purchases and sales in accordance with the gazette notification.

The Chairman further stated that raids related to sale of rice would continue and steps are being taken to inform and guide consumer officers regarding this matter.

He also mentioned that more than 3,000 raids related to rice have already been conducted and legal action has been taken in nearly 1,000 cases, with approximately Rs. 95 million collected in fines.

However, commenting further on the current rice shortage, the Chairman noted that there is currently no intention to amend the existing gazette notification based on the prevailing situation.

CAA Chairman Hemanta Samarakoon therefore strongly advised all parties to sell rice and conduct purchases strictly at the prices stipulated in the gazette.