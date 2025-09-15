Youth arrested for defacing Sigiriya Mirror Wall remanded

Youth arrested for defacing Sigiriya Mirror Wall remanded

September 15, 2025   03:30 pm

A youth, who was arrested for allegedly defacing the World Heritage Site of the Sigiriya Mirror Wall (Kedapath Pavura) by the Sigiriya Police yesterday (14), has been remanded.

The 21-year-old girl has been remanded until September 26 by the Dambulla District Judge Nilantha Wimalaratne, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspect, a resident of Avissawella, is reported to have scribbled on the historic Mirror Wall using a hairpin while visiting Sigiriya with a group of others, said police.

Police stated while visiting Sigiriya with a group of factory workers on a field trip, she was seen writing six English letters on the wall.

Archaeological officers, who witnessed the act, immediately apprehended the woman and handed her over to Sigiriya Police.

Authorities have emphasised that the Sigiriya Mirror Wall is a protected heritage site, and touching, writing on, or damaging it is strictly prohibited. Despite clear warnings and active security at the site, this incident occurred.

After the arrest, the rest of the group reportedly left Sigiriya. The parents of the girl later arrived at the police station, with her father stating that it was her first time visiting Sigiriya.

Chief Inspector Tilak Kumara, the OIC of Sigiriya Police has confirmed that the suspect was produced before court under the Antiquities Ordinance.

