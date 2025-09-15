Renovation of Maradana Railway Station launched under Dream Destination program

Renovation of Maradana Railway Station launched under Dream Destination program

September 15, 2025   04:10 pm

The renovation of the Maradana Railway Station, under the government’s “Clean Sri Lanka” and “Dream Destination” initiatives, was officially launched this morning (15) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This project is part of the government’s broader plan titled ““A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life,” which aims to establish a modern, sustainable, and standardized public transport system. The program focuses on improving public facilities at railway stations and transforming them into safe, comfortable, and clean spaces, the President’s Media Division said.

The initiative, a public-private partnership, is spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, with plans to renovate 100 railway stations island-wide.

A key focus is on creating a railway network accessible to all, including persons with special needs, while preserving historical value where applicable.

During the launch, President Dissanayake unveiled a commemorative plaque and conducted an inspection tour of the station, including the office of the station master and other key areas.

Additionally, a new Sinhala computer font named “Ruhunu Kumari”, unique to the Railway Department, was introduced at the event.

The Maradana Railway Station, the second-largest in the Colombo District, holds significant historical importance. Renovations will be carried out in a way that preserves its architectural heritage.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake stated that the neglect of railway services and exploitation of railway workers under outdated political systems had posed major challenges to improving the country’s railway sector.

He emphasized the importance of restoring public trust in the railway service, which plays a key role in daily transportation and tourism, and noted that the success of the project depends on the active collaboration of trade unions, passengers, local communities, and private stakeholders.

The Minister expressed confidence in continuing the program with the support of all parties involved.

