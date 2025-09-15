Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys

September 15, 2025   04:12 pm

An attorney representing Sampath Manamperi informed the Court of Appeal today (15) that his client is prepared to surrender to the relevant Magistrate’s Court in connection with the discovery of two concealed containers in Middeniya, suspected to contain chemical substances used in the production of “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine).

Following this statement, the Court of Appeal ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Sampath Manamperi after his surrender and instructed the investigating officers to be informed of this directive, Ada Derana reporter said.

Court issued the order after considering a writ petition filed by the legal team of Sampath Manamperi, who is said to be wanted for arrest in connection with the incident.

