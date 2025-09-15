Sri Lanka economy reports 4.9% growth in second quarter

Sri Lanka’s economy grew 4.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, official data showed on Monday (15).

The Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) Sri Lanka, has released the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current price and at constant (2015) price in the Production approach and the other macroeconomic indicators for the second quarter (April 1 to June 30) of 2025.

The GDP for the second quarter of 2025 at constant price (2015) has increased up to Rs. 2,883,559 million from Rs. 2,749,504 million which was reported in the second quarter of 2024.

Accordingly, the GDP growth rate for the second quarter of year 2025 has been reported as 4.9 percent of positive growth rate.

In the second quarter of 2025, agricultural activities, industrial and services activities expanded by 2.0 percent, 5.8 percent and 3.9 percent respectively.