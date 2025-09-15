Sri Lanka economy reports 4.9% growth in second quarter

Sri Lanka economy reports 4.9% growth in second quarter

September 15, 2025   04:51 pm

Sri Lanka’s economy grew 4.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, official data showed on Monday (15).

The Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) Sri Lanka, has released the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current price and at constant (2015) price in the Production approach and the other macroeconomic indicators for the second quarter (April 1 to June 30) of 2025.

The GDP for the second quarter of 2025 at constant price (2015) has increased up to Rs. 2,883,559 million from Rs. 2,749,504 million which was reported in the second quarter of 2024.

Accordingly, the GDP growth rate for the second quarter of year 2025 has been reported as 4.9 percent of positive growth rate.

In the second quarter of 2025, agricultural activities, industrial and services activities expanded by 2.0 percent, 5.8 percent and 3.9 percent respectively.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Tourist arrivals in September top 52,000 (English)

Tourist arrivals in September top 52,000 (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the mindset required for entrepreneurship and its true essence (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the mindset required for entrepreneurship and its true essence (English)

Tests confirm substance found in Middeniya contained chemicals used for production of 'ICE' (English)

Tests confirm substance found in Middeniya contained chemicals used for production of 'ICE' (English)

President's Fund which benefited only a limited group has now become a public fund  PM Harini (English)

President's Fund which benefited only a limited group has now become a public fund  PM Harini (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.14

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.14

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes UN resolution endorsing New York declaration on Palestine (English)

President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki (English)

President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki (English)