Army deployed to contain fire in Nonpareil Reserve, over 1,000 acres of land destroyed

Sri Lanka Army personnel have been deployed to help control the forest fire that broke out in the Nonpareil Reserve in Balangoda, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The fire, which has been raging for several days, is reported to have already destroyed over 1,000 acres of land.

Our correspondent stated that the Sri Lanka Army, along with the Disaster Management Unit of the Ratnapura District, is currently engaged in firefighting efforts.

Although strong winds in the area have made it difficult to fully contain the fire, it is reported that some progress has been made in bringing the blaze under control.