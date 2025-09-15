China opposes U.S. demand for tariffs on China over Russian oil purchase

September 15, 2025   06:30 pm

China firmly opposes a U.S. demand that Group of Seven (G7) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries impose tariffs of 50 to 100 percent on China due to the country’s purchase of Russian oil, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

In response to a media query, the spokesperson said China has always opposed trade and economic restrictions against China under the pretext of so-called “Russia-related” issues.

The U.S. attempt to coerce relevant parties into imposing “secondary tariffs” on China over its purchase of Russian oil is a typical act of unilateral bullying and economic coercion, the spokesperson noted.

Such a move seriously violates the consensus reached during a phone call between the two heads of state and could severely impact global trade and disrupt the stability of industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson added.

China strongly opposes this and will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests if any party harms China’s interests, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson expressed hope that the United States will act with caution, work in the same direction with China, and properly resolve trade differences through equal dialogue and consultation.

The spokesperson also urged relevant parties to uphold principles and work together with China to safeguard the international trade order and the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

- Agencies

