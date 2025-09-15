Close associate of Kehelbaddara Padme detained under PTA for 90 days

The Western Province North Crimes Division today (15) informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that Devanmini Dissanayake, also known as “Pas deva”, an individual said to be a close associate of underworld figure ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is currently in custody, is being detained and interrogated under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) on the orders of the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence.

Accordingly, the suspect will be held and questioned for a period of 90 days, as informed to Additional Magistrate H.D.D.J. Premarathna.

Police stated in court that during interrogation following Pas deva’s arrest, they recovered 440 grams of narcotics and several live bullets from a hotel previously owned by ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

Police further informed court that a comprehensive investigation is ongoing into various crimes allegedly committed by the suspect under the direction of ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

Accordingly, based on the Defence Secretary’s directive, ‘Pas deva’ is to be detained under the PTA for 90 days for questioning by police.

Having considered the submissions, the Magistrate instructed police to report the progress of the investigations to court at a future date.