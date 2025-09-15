Clinical training for final-year medical students of Moratuwa University begins at Nagoda Hospital

Clinical training for final-year medical students of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Moratuwa has officially commenced at the Kalutara Nagoda Teaching Hospital.

A group of one hundred medical students has been enrolled as the first batch for professorial training.

The inauguration of the clinical training, essential for the academic activities of the final-year students, was held this morning (15) at the Kalutara Nagoda Teaching Hospital, under the patronage of the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Following the decision made by the Ministry of Health and Mass Media under the instructions of Minister Jayatissa, steps were taken in November 2024 to establish professorial units at Kalutara Nagoda Teaching Hospital. These include units for Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Medicine, and Surgery.

Currently, all five professorial units required for clinical training have been established within the hospital premises. The hospital has also been provided with the necessary human and physical resources. As part of this initiative, 22 doctors and other healthcare personnel, including nurses, have been appointed to these units.

The Faculty of Medicine at the University of Moratuwa was established in 2020. At present, around 500 students are engaged in academic studies across five student batches. The professorial training for the first batch of final-year students—100 in number—has now officially begun.