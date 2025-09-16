Drug-related arrests increase by 41% in 2024: Police

Over 228,000 individuals have been arrested in 2024 for drug-related offenses, an increase of about 41 percent compared to 2023, police stated.

Arrests related to crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as "Ice," in 2024 have increased 161 percent compared to 2023, the police data showed.

Police noted that 228,450 people were arrested for drug offenses. Of them, 68,132 were arrested for offenses related to ‘Ice.’

Authorities seized 832.3 kg of heroin, 8,359 kg of cannabis, and 1,364 kg of crystal methamphetamine in 2024.