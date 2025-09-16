Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says he has spent the greater part of his life among the people and even today, that remains the same.

In a post on his social media account, former President Rajapaksa stated that “official terms may come to an end, but the love of the people transcends such boundaries. It does not fade. Whether in power or not, the people have stood by Mahinda Rajapaksa.”

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa noted that he is humbly proud to have been a people’s leader — one who rose through the strength of the people, transcending barriers of race and religion — and also to have been a neighbor and one of the closest companions.

The former President added, “from the very first day I arrived at the Carlton House up until this very moment, I offer my respectful gratitude to the venerable Maha Sangha who have visited and bestowed their blessings. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the dear citizens who have come to inquire after my well-being, to my political colleagues, and to professionals from various fields.”

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa went onto say that a politician who lacks a heartfelt connection with the people of the country can never truly become a leader of the people.