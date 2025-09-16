Donald Trump says Netanyahu wont be hitting Qatar again

September 16, 2025   07:02 am

US President Donald Trump insisted Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not strike Qatar again, after an attack on Hamas last week that infuriated Washington’s Gulf ally.

“He won’t be hitting in Qatar,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, after Netanyahu failed to rule out further strikes during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem.

Rubio will head to Qatar

The U.S. State Department says Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head to Qatar after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. The visit announced Monday comes as the region is still reeling from Israel’s strike targeting Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The U.S. has sought to ease tensions between Israel and Qatar, two close American allies. Netanyahu and Rubio stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Jerusalem and downplayed the furor that had, at least for a short time, taken the Trump administration aback.

There were no signs of U.S. frustration or annoyance with Israel’s latest moves, although President Donald Trump had made clear his displeasure with Israel’s unilateral strike on Hamas in Qatar.

While speaking at a summit over Israel’s attack last week, Qatar’s ruling emir accused Israel of not caring about its hostages held in the Gaza Strip and instead only working to “ensure Gaza is no longer livable.”

- Agencies

