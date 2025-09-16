Dy Minister Sunil Watagala lodges complaint with CID over defamatory social media posts

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sunil Watagala states that he has lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding malicious and false statements being circulated about him on social media.

He emphasized that legal action will be taken, both under civil and criminal law, against those who created and distributed these false claims online.

Recent posts on social media alleged that the Deputy Minister had purchased a luxury apartment in a residential complex in Colombo.

Addressing these allegations through a post on his official Facebook account, Deputy Minister Watagala described the claims as false, defamatory, and intentionally misleading.

He stated that there is absolutely no truth to these allegations and that he has not engaged in any action that would in any way harm the trust placed in him by his political party or the general public.

As both a lawyer and a political activist, he reaffirmed his unwavering support for freedom of expression. However, he noted that misusing this freedom in a malicious manner is an insult to the many honorable individuals who have made great sacrifices to protect and preserve that right.

Deputy Minister Watagala further stated in his Facebook post that legal proceedings will be initiated under civil law to seek damages from those identified as responsible for the defamatory and false content.