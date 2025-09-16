Over 75,000 tourists arrive in first two weeks of September

Over 75,000 tourists arrive in first two weeks of September

September 16, 2025   08:02 am

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first two weeks of September stood at 75,358, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has announced.

According to latest data released by the SLTDA, a total of 21,389 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 28.4%. Furthermore, 5,714 persons from the United Kingdom, 4,817 from Germany, 4,056 from China and 3,834 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of September.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,641,881 with the release of the latest figures for September. Among them, 346,984 individuals are from India, 156,855 from the UK and 120,314 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 198,235 foreign nationals visited the country in August which was an increase of 20.4% in comparison to data from August 2024.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Warm weather advisory issued for several districts including Colombo (English)

Warm weather advisory issued for several districts including Colombo (English)

Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand inaugurated under Presidents patronage (English)

Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand inaugurated under Presidents patronage (English)

Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys (English)

Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Tourist arrivals in September top 52,000 (English)

Tourist arrivals in September top 52,000 (English)