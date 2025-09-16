Over 75,000 tourists arrive in first two weeks of September

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first two weeks of September stood at 75,358, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has announced.

According to latest data released by the SLTDA, a total of 21,389 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 28.4%. Furthermore, 5,714 persons from the United Kingdom, 4,817 from Germany, 4,056 from China and 3,834 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of September.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,641,881 with the release of the latest figures for September. Among them, 346,984 individuals are from India, 156,855 from the UK and 120,314 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 198,235 foreign nationals visited the country in August which was an increase of 20.4% in comparison to data from August 2024.