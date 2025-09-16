Digital signature introduced for government entities to enhance efficiency

A digital signature system has been introduced for public officials with the aim of making official duties easier and more efficient.

Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Dr. Chandana Abeyratne, stated that the government’s objective is to digitize public services and lead them onto a new path.

He made these remarks while attending the event held yesterday (15) to formally recognize the use of digital signatures for public officials of the Home Affairs Division of the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The Minister further emphasized that his vision is to create an efficient public service that meets the expectations of the people, and that this technology should be extended to Grama Niladhari officials as well.

As part of this initiative, the process of digitizing the signatures of officials in the District and Divisional Secretariats of the Home Affairs Division commenced under the provisions of the Electronic Transactions Act No. 19 of 2006.

LankaPay has been designated as the authority to issue digital signatures in accordance with the Act.

This new system is expected to minimize delays in the processing of official correspondence and enable the delivery of a faster, more effective, and efficient public service.