27,500 individuals subjected to inspection during special police operation

September 16, 2025   10:25 am

A total of 598 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (15).

As part of the operation, 27,580 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 24 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 418 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 45 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 16 reckless drivers and 3,857 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

