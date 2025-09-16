The Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s (CBSL) Purchasing Managers’ Index for Manufacturing (PMI – Manufacturing) recorded an index value of 55.2 in August 2025.

The CBSL said that most of the sub-indices expanded on a month-on-month basis which contributed to the expansion of the PMI.

The report indicated that the increase in new orders and production was mainly attributable to the manufacture of food and beverage sectors.

Meanwhile, the employment sub-index remained positive in August 2025, indicating favourable employment conditions, as per the CBSL report.

The services Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) indicated a further expansion in service activities in August 2025 as reflected by the Business Activity Index, which recorded an index value of 68.9.

Furthermore, new businesses increased in August 2025 primarily due to the expansions observed in wholesale and retail trade, and financial services related activities.

Expectations for business activities over the next three months continued to improve supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions and seasonal factors, including higher tourist arrivals, the Central Bank noted.