CEB workers to report sick in groups to oppose restructuring

The Executive Committee Member of the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU), Dhanushka Parakramasinghe announced that the trade union action launched in protest against the government’s decision to divide the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) into four entities, will be intensified from today (16).

He stated that the first phase of the “work-to-rule” strike, which was carried out to object to the proposed division, concluded yesterday, and the union has now decided to move into the second phase of its trade union action.

Parakramasinghe emphasized that the public will not be inconvenienced by these measures, noting that the actions have been carefully planned in a manner that ensures the government remains informed.

Outlining the next steps, he explained that while routine work will continue, union members will refrain from participating in certain committee activities, including withdrawing from tender committees, as a way of demonstrating the escalation of their protest against the government.

He further stated that all employees are scheduled to report sick leave in two groups tomorrow (17) and on Thursday (18), during which a protest movement will also be organized to oppose the government’s decision.

However, he assured that no office closures or disruptions to essential services would occur as a result of the union’s trade union action.