Six Sri Lankans abandoned in seas off Talaimannar by traffickers rescued

September 16, 2025   11:56 am

The Sri Lanka Navy has taken hold of six Sri Lankans, who were abandoned in seas off Talaimannar by human traffickers.

The group was illegally transported by sea from India and subsequently deserted in the sea area off Sand Dunes, Talaimannar, the Navy stated.

The Navy stated that acting on credible information received by SLNS Thammanna of the North Central Naval Command, a search was carried out in the Sand Dune sea area of Talaimannar.

The operation led to the discovery of the individuals on a remote Sand Dune, where they had been abandoned by human smugglers.

The group was found to be suffering from severe dehydration, the Navy stated.
The individuals, aged between eight and 56 are residents of Vavuniya, Madhu, and Kokkadicholai.

The group has been subsequently handed over to the Talaimannar Police for further legal proceedings.

