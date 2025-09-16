IGP departs for China

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya has left the island to participate in a police conference being held in China.

IGP Weerasooriya departed for China last night (15).

Accordingly, Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police Lalith Pathinayake, who is in charge of the Central Province and Police Administration Division, has been appointed to oversee the duties of the IGP during his absence.

The Police Media Division said IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya is scheduled to deliver a speech at the conference in China.

He is expected to return to the country on September 20 after concluding his visit.