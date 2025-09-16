Govt. allocates Rs. 6 billion to purchase paddy during 2025 Yala season

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to obtain additional provisions to implement purchase of paddy from farmers in the 2025 Yala season under controlled price announced by the government.

Accordingly, the government has allocated Rs. 6,000 million for the program to purchase paddy for the 2025 Yala season, and the Paddy Marketing Board has already purchased 43,891 metric tons of paddy, using Rs. 5,288 million in 16 districts.

Therefore, the Paddy Marketing Board has planned to purchase the paddy from the Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, and Trincomalee districts, where the harvesting is still going on.



Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation to obtain the additional provisions to implement the purchase of paddy from the farmers in the 2025 Yala season under the fixed price of the government.