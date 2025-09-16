Namal meets Indian High Commissioner to discuss on-going political developments

The National Organiser of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has met with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Santosh Jha at the India House this afternoon (16).

During the meeting, both parties discussed on-going developments in India and Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Jha stated.

Following the meeting, MP Rajapaksa stated that the SLPP greatly values the longstanding friendship and strong bilateral ties with India.

He said they look forward to strengthening the partnership between the two countries further.