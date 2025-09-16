Chinese Ambassador calls on ex-President Maithripala Sirisena

Chinese Ambassador calls on ex-President Maithripala Sirisena

September 16, 2025   02:56 pm

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong has met former President Maithripala Sirisena at his official residence down Hector Kobbekaduwa Mawatha, Colombo, for a discussion.

It is reported that discussions were held pertaining to the on-going political situation in the country.

The Chinese Ambassador in Colombo also met with former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe prior to meeting former President Sirisena.

Meanwhile, under the provisions of the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill, the official residences are required to be handed back to the government.

In line with this, former President Sirisena recently stated that he would hand over his official residence once the necessary documentation is received.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

🔴NEWS LIVE | Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin - 2025.09.15

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Rs. 2000 currency note will be gradually introduced into the banking system: CBSL (English)

Warm weather advisory issued for several districts including Colombo (English)

Warm weather advisory issued for several districts including Colombo (English)

Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand inaugurated under Presidents patronage (English)

Renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand inaugurated under Presidents patronage (English)

Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys (English)

Sampath Manamperi informs willingness to surrender to court through attorneys (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm