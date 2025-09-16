Chinese Ambassador calls on ex-President Maithripala Sirisena

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong has met former President Maithripala Sirisena at his official residence down Hector Kobbekaduwa Mawatha, Colombo, for a discussion.

It is reported that discussions were held pertaining to the on-going political situation in the country.

The Chinese Ambassador in Colombo also met with former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe prior to meeting former President Sirisena.

Meanwhile, under the provisions of the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill, the official residences are required to be handed back to the government.

In line with this, former President Sirisena recently stated that he would hand over his official residence once the necessary documentation is received.