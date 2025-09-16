Inmate dies following injuries from accident at Kalutara prison

An inmate who was receiving treatment for injuries sustained after climbing and subsequently jumping from a ‘Bo tree’ within the premises of Kalutara Prison has succumbed to his injuries, according to Kalutara North Police.

The deceased has been identified as Sampath Mendis, a resident of Waskaduwa, Kalutara.

The inmate, who was imprisoned on charges of drug possession, had reportedly climbed a Bo tree in the prison premises on July 21 and afterwards jumped to the ground from it resulting in critical injuries, police said.

Accordingly, he was admitted to the Nagoda Hospital for treatment and was re-imprisoned after recovering.

However, the inmate’s condition had worsened and he was re-admitted to the hospital while he had succumbed to the injuries last night (15).

Kalutara North Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.